COVID-19 in Pike at record high

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pike went above 200 for a two-week period, hitting 261 as of Sept. 2 according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. Three more deaths were added as well, including a 22, 65 and 82-year-old. The single-day Pike record for confirmed cases was 44 cases on Aug. 29, with 42 cases on Aug. 27, 25 cases on Aug. 28 and 14 cases on Aug. 30.
Since the pandemic started, there have been a total of 1,565 confirmed cases in Pike, 35 deaths, 15 probable deaths and 99 hospitalizations.
There have been more than 1.1 million confirmed cases in Georgia with nearly 20,000 confirmed deaths.
As COVID-19 cases hit record highs in Pike County and across the state, positive cases are setting records in the school system as well.
According to pike.k12.ga.us, there were a record number of 150 COVID-19 positive students and 33 positive staff as of Sept. 3. There were 40 positive students at the middle school, 40 positive students at the high school, 28 positive students at the elementary school, 19 at the Ninth Grade Academy, 20 at the primary school and three at the Pre-K school.
Those numbers have continued to rise, even though the middle, high and Ninth Grade Academy students were learning from home for all of last week.
As a result of all Pike schools passing the 2% positive threshold, students and staff must be quarantined if they are exposed to someone who has COVID-19. As of Sept. 3, there are 785 quarantined students and 51 quarantined staff.
Policy changes due to the high number of cases in the school system include temperature checks, structured hallway transitions, limited visitors, mandated quarantine for all non-vaccinated close contacts, increased communications and reduced gathering locations.
More than 5.3 million Georgia residents have received the COVID-19 vaccine with 44% fully vaccinated and 51% having at least one dose of vaccine.
In Pike, 28% of citizens - or 5,931 residents - are fully vaccinated with 32% having at least one dose.
The vaccine is available at retail locations, pharmacies, doctor’s offices and the Pike County Health Department on Tuesdays. To make an appointment, go to district4health.org or call 888-457-0186 Mondays through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
As of Sept. 3, Wellstar Medical Center announced that they were caring for 81 COVID-19 patients, with 98% of them unvaccinated. There were a total of 22 people in the ICU at Wellstar and 21 were unvaccinated. There were a total of 19 people who were on ventilators and 18 of them were unvaccinated.
As a result of the high numbers, no essential caregivers are currently permitted to visit patients in Wellstar hospitals.
To find a vaccination site near you, visit vaccines.gov.
Find updates and information on COVID-19 at Wellstar by visiting wellstar.org/COVID19.