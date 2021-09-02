Charles William Beckham (Charlie or Beck as he was known to most) passed away at home with his loved ones in the afternoon of August 31, at the age of 93. The youngest of three children, Charles was born June 17, 1928 in Molena, Georgia where he lived most of his life.
In March 1946 Charlie enlisted in the Navy at the age of 16, with the reluctant permission of his parents, Enoch Leon and Mary Jane (Cheek) Beckham. Just missing his goal of fighting in WWII, Charlie served in San Diego, California and Maui, Hawaii, rising to the rank of Yeoman 3rd Class.
During this time, he proudly served on the aircraft carrier, USS Valley Forge. At the end of his tour of duty, Charlie returned home to Molena. He attended both North Georgia College and West Georgia College before becoming a fireman for the railroad.
In early 1954, Charlie attended a community dance in Woodbury, Georgia where he met the love of his life, Helen Harris Smith. Following a whirlwind romance, Charlie and Helen wed on November 14, 1954, and recently celebrated 66 years of marriage. Charlie and Helen raised two children, Andy and Angela, who were his pride and joy.
Charlie's friendly and outgoing personality, combined with his love of cars, helped him to become a great salesman. Charlie began his career at Reames Ford in Manchester. Later he became co-owner of Beckham Brothers Lincoln Mercury with his brother Richard. Charlie ended his sales career at Tom Stimus Conversion Vans before taking on various small jobs to avoid retiring. Charlie worked at Hudson Farms, Butts Mill Farm, The Fields Golf Course and Molena Sand Plant. Charlie loved working!
When not at work Charlie enjoyed raising Black Angus cattle and tinkering on his farm. During the early years of their marriage Charlie and Helen spent weekends boating with the Woodbury Yacht Club on Mathis Lake in Greenville.
Charlie and Helen were also longtime members of the Griffin Moose Lodge.
Charlie was a 32nd Degree Mason and a Shriner.
Charlie lived an exceptional life. He was the life of every party.
Everyone who met him loved him. He was a wonderful example to his children.
He worked hard and treated people fairly. Charlie's contagious laughs are legendary and will be missed by all. Some of our favorite Charlie quotes include: "Say what you mean and mean what you say,” "Thank you Lord for a good safe trip,” "Nothing good ever happens past midnight" and "My belly, my back and my four doggone sides.”
Charles Beckham is survived by his wife Helen Smith Beckham and his children Anderson Beckham (Jan) of Greensboro, North Carolina and Angela Brown (Gordon) of North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and five grandchildren Hayes Brown, Amy Beckham, Ryan Brown, Brian Beckham and Davis Brown. He was predeceased by his brother Richard Beckham and his sister Jane Beckham Cochran.
Contributions in memory of Mr. Beckham may be made to Jones Chapel, Woodbury Georgia or Brightmoor Hospice, Griffin, Georgia.
Graveside services were held at Molena Cemetery on Sunday, September 5, at 5:00 pm with Dr. Dan Crawford officiating. Fletcher-Day Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at fletcherdayfuneralhome.com.