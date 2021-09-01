Johnnie Glass

Mrs. Johnnie Sue White Glass, age 73, of Griffin, in Pike County, passed away August 30, 2021, at her home. She was born in Cartersville, daughter of the late Wallace White and Gertrude Hartsfield White. Mrs. Glass worked for Southern Bell as a telephone operator, Pike County School System as a 2nd grade paraprofessional and Best Manufacturing as office Manager. She enjoyed being with her family. She loved children and when you saw her, she often had a baby in her arms. She enjoyed helping people and being in service to the Lord. Mrs. Glass participated in many charitable initiatives throughout her life. Most recently she was a regular volunteer at the Pike County Christian Outreach Center in Molena. She loved reading her Bible and attending church. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Zebulon.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Heather Starla Gilbert and her siblings Randall White and Cora Lee White.
She is survived by her husband of 53 years: S.A.M. Glass; daughters and sons-in-law: Jennifer and Michael Lee and Kelly and Brian Wilson; grandchildren: Savannah and Johnnie Lynn Lupes, Taylor Hardin (Dane), Jacob Mason, Julia, James and Erinn Goolsby; two great-grandchildren: Leighton and Lila; two sisters: Mary Sumner (Lewis) and Judy White (Charles); sisters-in-law: Trinka Glass and Barb Stayton; brother-in-law and sister-in-law: Kurt and Glenda Glass; several nieces and nephews.
Friends may visit the family on Friday, September 3, 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 4, 11:00 a.m., in the chapel of Moody-Daniel Funeral Home with Rev. Keith Corley and Chaplain Kevin Murdock officiating.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.