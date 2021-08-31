/Unitedbank
/Eedition

Ruffin’s Renderings: Imitating God

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Opinions
Tuesday, August 31. 2021
By Mike Ruffin
ruffinml@gmail.com

I’d like to begin this week’s column with a word to the reader—several words, actually. I am a Christian. On top of that, I am a Christian preacher. I try not to be too preachy in this space because I want everyone who reads my words to find something to chew on and maybe even benefit from. But this week I am talking to my fellow Christians. That doesn’t mean that others shouldn’t read what I’m about to say too. In fact, I hope you will.

Please login or register to read the rest of this story.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2012 The Pike County Journal-Reporter