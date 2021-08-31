/Unitedbank
Patriot Day program is Sept. 11

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Top Stories
Tuesday, August 31. 2021
The Pike County American Legion Family will host the annual Pike County Patriot Day Observance Program on the south side of the Pike County Courthouse Square in Zebulon on Saturday, Sept. 11 at 10 a.m.

“This year is a more than special occasion in that it is the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks,” said Post 197’s Bryan Richardson. “As with many communities across this nation, Pike County will be observing and remembering the events of Sept. 11, 2001.”

