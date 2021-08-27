/Unitedbank
/Eedition

Barbara Manahan

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Death Notices
Friday, August 27. 2021
Mrs. Barbara Jean Calhoun Manahan, age 87, of Williamson passed away August 24, 2021, at Upson Regional Medical Center.

Mrs. Manahan was born on September 8, 1933, to the late Warren Robert Allen and the late Edna Mae Pippin Snowden. She was a homemaker and a member of Rehoboth Church of The Nazarene. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her first husband of 52 years, James C. Calhoun Sr; and second husband of 15 years, James E. Manahan.

Survivors include her daughters, Deborah (Jim)Thomas of Griffin GA, Linda (Lyn) Smith of Molena GA, Susan (Todd) Mauney of Riegelwood N.C.; son, James C. (Melinda) Calhoun Jr. of Griffin GA; 12 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; and 6 great great grandchildren.

Graveside Services will be held on Sunday, August 29, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Pine Mountain Church of The Nazarene Cemetery.

Coggins Funeral Home
321 Hannahs Mill Road
Thomaston, GA 30286
706-647-9681
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2012 The Pike County Journal-Reporter