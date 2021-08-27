Barbara Manahan

Mrs. Barbara Jean Calhoun Manahan, age 87, of Williamson passed away August 24, 2021, at Upson Regional Medical Center.
Mrs. Manahan was born on September 8, 1933, to the late Warren Robert Allen and the late Edna Mae Pippin Snowden. She was a homemaker and a member of Rehoboth Church of The Nazarene. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her first husband of 52 years, James C. Calhoun Sr; and second husband of 15 years, James E. Manahan.
Survivors include her daughters, Deborah (Jim)Thomas of Griffin GA, Linda (Lyn) Smith of Molena GA, Susan (Todd) Mauney of Riegelwood N.C.; son, James C. (Melinda) Calhoun Jr. of Griffin GA; 12 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; and 6 great great grandchildren.
Graveside Services will be held on Sunday, August 29, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Pine Mountain Church of The Nazarene Cemetery.
Coggins Funeral Home
321 Hannahs Mill Road
Thomaston, GA 30286
706-647-9681