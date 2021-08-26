Message from school system:
As most of you know, our school system has been hit hard with both Positive Cases of COVID-19 and the requirement that we quarantine students and staff that are identified as a close contact to each positive case. Our district is now at a place where we have a large percentage of students and staff at grades 6-12 who are not able to come to work or school. We are also having those same challenges with our bus drivers and are having difficulty getting all of the routes covered. As a result, our district has made the difficult decision for the Middle School, the Ninth Grade Academy, PCAP, Zebulon High, and Pike County High School to transition to distance learning beginning next Monday. We will reopen for in-person learning on Tuesday, September 7. Pre-K, Primary, and Elementary schools will remain open for in-person learning.
Several Pike schools move to distance learning until Sept. 7
