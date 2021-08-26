/Unitedbank
/Eedition

Several Pike schools move to distance learning until Sept. 7

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Top Stories
Thursday, August 26. 2021
Message from school system:

As most of you know, our school system has been hit hard with both Positive Cases of COVID-19 and the requirement that we quarantine students and staff that are identified as a close contact to each positive case. Our district is now at a place where we have a large percentage of students and staff at grades 6-12 who are not able to come to work or school. We are also having those same challenges with our bus drivers and are having difficulty getting all of the routes covered. As a result, our district has made the difficult decision for the Middle School, the Ninth Grade Academy, PCAP, Zebulon High, and Pike County High School to transition to distance learning beginning next Monday. We will reopen for in-person learning on Tuesday, September 7. Pre-K, Primary, and Elementary schools will remain open for in-person learning.

Tomorrow will be a very important day at your child’s school. The teachers will discuss with students how we will be working next week and what the expectations will be for students regarding their assignments. Students should be prepared tomorrow to take everything home with them that they will need to be successful during our distance learning week. Students that are involved in athletics and other after school extra curriculars will receive information from their coaches and directors regarding plans for next week.

We know that the last couple of weeks have been frustrating for our staff, students, and community. Our hope is that next week gives everyone a chance to get healthy and allow quarantines to expire so that we are all ready for a fresh start on September 7. Tomorrow is business as usual. See you in the morning!
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2012 The Pike County Journal-Reporter