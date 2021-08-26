Mr. George Randy Story, age 60, of Thomaston, passed away August 25, 2021. Randy was born in Thomaston, son of the late Oscar Story and Florine Kersey Story. He worked at Martha Mills in Thomaston and Crown Manufacturing in Woodbury for many years. Randy’s favorite pastimes were talking on the phone and eating. He loved his family, especially his children and grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, James Danny Story.
He is survived by his children and their spouses: Jeffery Story of Woodbury, Heather McDaniel of Gillville, Crystal and Tyler Caudell of Clarksville, Jacob and Joelle Story of Zebulon and Jeremiah Story of Thomaston; grandchildren: Bailey, Levi and McKayla Story, Jeshua and Anayah McDaniel, Kaylee and Lane Caudell and Braylynn and Ryver Story; great-granddaughter: Oaklynn Story; sister: Joan Story Coleman of Meansville;
Friends may visit the family on Friday, August 27, 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 28, 2:00 p.m., at Rehoboth Church of the Nazarene, with Rev. James D. Wilson officiating. Burial will follow in Fincher Memorial Cemetery.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.