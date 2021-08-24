By Walter Geiger
news@barnesville.com
The Pike County Pirates fell 28-7 in last week’s Battle of Potato Creek. It was the Pirates first conference game of the season and they will host the Taylor County Vikings this Friday in a non-region game with kick off set for 7:30 p.m.
Pike's #10 Gage Lee drops back to make a pass for the Pirates. In addition to passing yards, he had 11 carries for 91 yards.
Trojans plank-walk Pirates; Vikings to come to Pike Friday
