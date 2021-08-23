COVID deaths increase; more cases in younger children in school system

Pike County’s confirmed COVID-19 cases has continued to climb, reaching the highest number of cases in a two week period since the pandemic started.
In Pike, there were 109 confirmed cases in the past two weeks according to the Georgia Department of Public Health as of Aug. 23. There have now been 32 deaths of Pike residents since the pandemic began, 1,320 confirmed cases, 15 probable deaths and 91 hospitalizations according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. The average age of COVID-19 victims in Pike is 69 with the youngest being 28 years old.
In the school system, the primary school has a 2.8% positive rate with 22 positive cases and the Ninth Grade Academy has a 2.4% positive rate with eight positive cases.
“Just like we are hearing in the news, it is hitting the younger kids and the primary and elementary school numbers are larger than at the middle and high school,” said deputy superintendent Ross Iddings during a COVID update at the Aug. 17 board of education meeting. “We have strong plans in place for if we reach the 2% threshold and we will be more restrictive but the policy will largely mirror what we did last year.”
As of Aug. 20, there were a total of 52 confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and 8 confirmed cases in staff according to the school’s website at pike.k12.ga.us/covid-19-data/.
There are a total of 192 quarantined students and 14 quarantined adults in the school system. There were 5 positive students at the high school, 12 positive students at the elementary school, 13 at the middle school, 16 at the primary school and six at the Ninth Grade Academy.
More than 5 million Georgia residents have received the COVID-19 vaccine with 42% fully vaccinated and 49% having at least one dose of vaccine.
In Pike, 26% of citizens - or 4,817 residents - are fully vaccinated with 30% having at least one dose.
The vaccine is available at retail locations, doctor’s offices and the Pike County Health Department on Tuesdays. To make an appointment, go to district4health.org or call 888-457-0186 Mondays through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.