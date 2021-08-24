/Unitedbank
/Eedition

Another defeat for military commanders, politicians

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Opinions
Tuesday, August 24. 2021
Watching the retreat of our military forces from Afghanistan in recent days has reminded me, as it has many others, of a similar retreat out of Saigon and the hellhole that was Vietnam.

Please login or register to read the rest of this story.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2012 The Pike County Journal-Reporter