Damon Ray Kisner

Monday, August 23. 2021
Damon Ray Kisner, age 67, of Williamson, passed away August 15, 2021, surrounded by his children.  He was born in Fairmont, WV, son of the late Ansel Dowden Kisner and Betty Jean Kisner.  Damon was a General Contractor.  He owned and operated Kisner Construction Company and built hundreds of houses from the ground up.  He was a carpenter by trade and put his heart into it; but it was his love for his family that put a skip in his step.  He went out of his way to be with his family both in Georgia and West Virginia.  He never missed a noon day call for lunch with his son. He was his daughter’s best friend.  Damon was always up for a good end time discussion and loved to talk about old times with his brothers and cousins.  He was an avid movie watcher with his grandchildren.  He enjoyed a good campfire with solid gold country playing in the background.  He was known for making his mom’s recipes such as her famous chocolate candy and cherry cheesecake.  He inherited his dad’s green thumb, and his organic garden was the envy of all who tasted the fruits of his labor.  It was his Lord who got him late night and early morning. Damon spent hours a day in God’s word and dedicated his life to always learning more.  He was an inspirational example of the Philippians 1:21, he lived for us but his gain is Christ.

He loved only one woman, his wife of 42 years, who preceded him in death five years ago, Ronda Joyce Kisner.   In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his parents-in-law Herbert Ray McWilliams and Wilma Pauline Straley, his brother-in-law, Larry McWilliams, sister-in-law Jo McWilliams and granddaughter Sia Joy Cecil.

He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law: Hannah and Andy Cecil of Griffin; son and daughter-in-law: Zebulun and April Kisner of Williamson; grandchildren: Micaiah Cecil, Asher Cecil, Moriah Cecil, and Scott Diaz; brothers and sister-in-laws: Ansel (Skip) and Dottie Kisner, Mike and Kathy Kisner all of Grafton, WV, and Robert and Sheila Kisner of Fairmont, WV; brother-in-law: Steve McWilliams of Elkins WV, sister-in-law: Cindy McWilliams of Grafton WV, sister-in-law and brother-in-law: Linda and Bill Parsons of Oklahoma City, OK; and too many loved nieces and nephews to count. 
 
I will bear you on the wings of eagles and bring you unto Myself….. (Exod. 19:4).
 
A service is being planned.  Please refer to Hannah Cecil’s Facebook page for service information.
 
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. 
