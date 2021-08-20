/Unitedbank
Joe Crayton

Rachel McDaniel
in Death Notices
Friday, August 20. 2021
Mr. Joseph (Joe) Clinton Crayton, age 74, of Fayetteville, passed away August 19, 2021, at Brightmoor Hospice in Griffin. Joe was born in Zebulon, GA, son of the late James Garland Crayton, Sr. and Martha Juanita Bennett Crayton. He graduated from Pike County High School in 1965, where he excelled in sports. He then earned his Bachelor’s degree from Georgia Southwestern College.  Joe taught Physical Education Career Exploration (PECE) for Clayton County School System, where he also coached girl’s basketball and football, retiring after 30 years. He was an excellent and avid golfer.

