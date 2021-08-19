Mr. Anthony Byne “Tony” Gibson, age 46 of Griffin, Georgia passed away August 15, 2021.
Tony was born in Griffin, Georgia on June 14, 1975. In his younger years he enjoyed playing Baseball, football. Tony worked in construction most of his life.
Survivors include children, Michael Byne Gibson, Annabelle Grace Gibson; grandchild, Mars Gibson; father, Tony Gibson and wife, Donna; mother, Betty Wilson and husband, Mike; sisters, Debra Robert, Sara Grace Turner, Jeannie Harmon, Dana Harris; brother, Randy Long, Terry Williams; several nieces and nephews.
A family memorial will be held.
Conner-Westbury Funeral Home, 1891 W. McIntosh Rd, Griffin is in charge of arrangements.
Please join the family and friends in honoring the life of Tony Gibson by visitingwww.conner-westburyfuneralhome.com to post your tributes and memories.