Pirates to start season Friday against Lamar

The Pirates football team will open their season this Friday as they host the Battle of Potato Creek against rivals the Lamar County Trojans. Kick off is set for 7:30 p.m. The team scrimmaged Whitewater High School last Friday and came up short but got in some important reps.
“We are returning 17 seniors in total and eight of them are returning starters - Trenton Lackey DB, Harrison Edge OLB, Lautic Fordham LB, Jesse Hammond LB, Wyatt Cochran LB, Caleb Greene OL, Jackson Jeffcoat OL, Brody Sullivan DL,” said head coach Brad Webber. “The schedule to me is the toughest AAA Region in the state. It consists of Peach County, Crisp County, Mary Persons, Upson Lee, Jackson, Central Macon and Americus. Week in and week out there are tough games. You throw in our non region games with Lamar and Spalding and it is a challenging schedule, but I’m confident our boys are up for the challenge.”
Lamar County is coming off a 4-6 record for the 2020 season.
After facing Lamar, the Pirates will host Taylor County at home on Friday, Aug. 27 before having their first bye week. After the break, they will play Spalding County on the road on Friday, Sept. 10 and Upson-Lee on the road on Friday, Sept. 17. Kick off times are set for 7:30 p.m.