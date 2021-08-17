Bridge work continues on Highway 109 in Meansville

The bridge over Gola Creek on Highway 109 - one mile east of Meansville - was closed May 5 as crews removed the old bridge and started construction on a new one. The new bridge should be opened to traffic again by Oct. 31.
“This is a $1.4 million investment on a new and wider bridge. It should increase the hydraulic flow of Gola Creek while providing a less congested feel when crossing the creek,” said Penny Brooks of the GDOT. “Additionally, the project replaces a bridge that was getting close to the end of its life cycle.”
The total length of the project is approximately 1365 feet, beginning 815 feet west of the existing bridge and ending 520 feet east of the existing bridge. The bridge is being built in the same location as the old bridge.
The bridge improvements include two 12-foot travel lanes with six-foot shoulders on both sides of the bridge. The roadway typical section on both approaches to the bridge consist of two 12-foot travel lanes with six-foot overall shoulders that include two feet paved and four feet unpaved.