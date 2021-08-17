/Unitedbank
A firefighter douses the flames at a structure on Caldwell Bridge Road after the garage was hit by lightning Aug. 12.

House on Caldwell Bridge Road saved after lightning strike

Rachel McDaniel
Tuesday, August 17. 2021
The Pike County Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 3355 Caldwell Bridge Road around 9:15 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12. The garage structure was fully engulfed upon arrival as the result of a lightning strike.

“The homeowner stated he had walked to the window to watch the lightning, saw an orange glow, realized his detached garage was on fire and called 911,” said PCFD public information officer Anita Neath.

Firefighters and personnel extinguished the fire using a defensive attack and sprayed the side of the house closest to the fire to avoid ignition of the home.

The property belongs to Franklin Moulder according to Pike tax assessor information.
