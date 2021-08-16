COVID-19 cases still climbing in Pike

The number of COVID-19 positive cases have climbed to nearly triple digits in Pike County over the past two weeks. As of Aug. 16, there were 95 confirmed cases for the past two weeks according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
There have been 29 deaths due to the virus in Pike since the pandemic started, 15 probable deaths and 91 hospitalizations. There have been a total of 1,254 confirmed cases in Pike and 1,395 antigen positive cases since March 2020.
Nearly 5 million Georgia residents have received the COVID-19 vaccine with 41% fully vaccinated and 48% having at least one dose of vaccine.
In Pike, 26% of citizens - or 4,711 residents - are fully vaccinated with 29% having at least one dose.
The vaccine is available at many retail locations and doctor’s offices, including the Pike County Health Department on Tuesdays. To make an appointment to receive the vaccine at the health department, go to district4health.org or call 888-457-0186 Mondays through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.