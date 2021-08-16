Mr. Elton Dennis Walker, age 64, of Meansville, passed away August 13, 2021, at his home. He was born in Thomaston, son of the late Henry Alvin (H.A.) Walker and Luella Smith Walker. Dennis worked at Bandag in Griffin for 28 years. After retiring, he began working in his family’s business, Walker Roofing. Dennis enjoyed hunting, fishing and singing. He was also a poet and enjoyed making others laugh. He could brighten your day. Dennis loved his family and was a best friend to many.
He is survived by his children: Sunshine Walker of AK and Ryan Walker of Zebulon; grandsons: Trey Seward and Jacob Guinane; sister: Sheila Oxford of Thomasville; former wives: Dianne Dulak of Williamson and Donna Walker of Forsyth.
Friends may visit the family on Tuesday, August 17, 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., at the funeral home. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 p.m., in the chapel of Moody-Daniel Funeral Home with Rev. Glen “Cujo” Todd officiating.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.