Margaret Rawlins

Mrs. Margaret Eleanor Miller Rawlins, age 96, of Griffin, in Pike County, passed away August 12, 2021, at her home. Mrs. Rawlins was born in Lake Wales, FL, daughter of the late Fred Miller and Zola Teel Miller. Her father was a handyman and moved the family often. She spent her early years in Griffin, graduating from Griffin High School. Mrs. Rawlins was a homemaker who loved taking care of her family. She and her husband enjoyed traveling and were proud to say that they had “pleasure driven” in every state in the nation. Mrs. Rawlins enjoyed working crossword puzzles, reading and watching the animals in her yard. For many years she attended Zebulon United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Rawlins.
She is survived by her children: Brenda Turner and her fiancé Tim Wood, and Howard “Buddy” Rawlins Jr. all of Zebulon; grandchildren: Michael Turner and wife Heather of Clayton, Nik Turner of Zebulon and Brigit King of OK; great-grandchildren: Reagan, Ty, Kiley, Carmen, Crispin, Eli, Kayla, Lauren, Miranda, John and Lily; sister-in-law: Darlene Rawlins of Zebulon; numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, August 15, at 4:00 p.m., in Zebulon United Methodist Church, 212 Griffin St, Zebulon, GA 30295. Pastor Arianna Eberle will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery
Friends may visit the family on Sunday, 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., at the church.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.