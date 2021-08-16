Margaret Walker

Mrs. Margaret Louise Peters Walker, age 82, of Zebulon, passed away August 12, 2021, at her home. She was born in Williston, Florida, daughter of the late Otis Peters and Edith Eva Douglas Peters. For 32 years Mrs. Walker was an operator and then a supervisor for the telephone company, retiring from Verizon. She was a faithful member of Christian Fellowship Baptist Church in Zebulon. She loved to read recipes and her Bible.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Alfred Lloyd Walker and her brother, Otis C. (Sonny) Peters.
She is survived by her daughters: Renee Walker of Zebulon and Michelle Favelle of Auburndale, FL; grandchildren: Shannon Chancey, Micca Simmons, Jay Fedele and Kaylee Floyd; six great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren; step-great-granddaughters: Emilee Jacoby and Ashlee Mullenix; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends may visit the family on Monday, August 16, 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., at the funeral home. Funeral services will follow at 4 p.m., in the chapel of Moody-Daniel Funeral Home with Rev. Al Shackelford officiating.
Burial will be held on Wednesday, August 25, 11:00 a.m., at Glen Abbey Memorial Gardens in Auburndale, FL.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home in Zebulon is assisting the family with arrangements.