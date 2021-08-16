Dorothy Stewart Watkins was born in Lafayette, Georgia on January 14, 1933 to Fred and Esther Stewart. She grew up in Summerville, Georgia. She married Fred L. Watkins in 1949 and eventually moved to Griffin in 1956. She is a member of Second Baptist Church and served in the church nursery for over 50 years. She was affectionately known as Miss Dot on the basketball court and softball field.
Her parents, Fred and Esther Stewart of Summerville, Georgia, preceded her in death.
Survivors include her husband of 72 years, Fred L. Watkins; children, Mark Watkins of Traverse City, MI, Rhonda Watkins Crumbley (Russ) of Jackson, Georgia, Kay Watkins Marshall (Tommy) of Concord, and Enid Watkins McDaniel of Griffin. Grandchildren include Stewart Watkins (Katrina) of Hoffman Estates, IL., Brooke Crumbley Stroud (Wade) of Jackson, Erin Crumbley Downing (Brad) of Jackson, Dr. Emily Marshall James (Thomas) of Carrollton, Elyse McDaniel Barnard (Jordan) of Griffin, Clair Watkins (Theresa) of Santa Barbara, CA., Andy Marshall of Concord, and Jackson Watkins of St. Paul, MN. Great grandchildren include, Cheyenne, Colton, Carter, and Charlotte Watkins, Sydney, Ridge and Sarah Ellen Stroud, Barrett and Brock Downing and Hannah Kay James. Brother, Charles (Sonny) Stewart of Jacksonville, FL.; sister, Polly Gilbreath of Summerville, brother-in-law, Reverend James Watkins of Nashville, TN, and several adored nieces and nephews.
We would like to thank her special caregivers at River Place and Westbury Rehab as well as the compassionate nurses on the First Floor and ICU of WellStar Spalding Hospital. We are so grateful for the compassionate and professional staff and nurses of Brightmoor Hospice. Visitation will be Thursday, August 12, 2021 from 12:00 pm until 2:00 pm followed by a funeral service in the Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, you may choose to donate to the Alzheimer’s Association, Southern Crescent District, 41 Perimeter Center E., Suite 550, Atlanta, GA 30346, https://www.alz.org/georgia.