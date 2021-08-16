Emmie Fields

Emerald (Emmie) Brooke Fields, age 22, of Milner, passed away August 13, 2021, at Spalding Regional Medical Center. Emmie grew up in Pike County, graduating in 2017 with honors from Pike County High School, where she excelled in the STEM program. She was about to begin her senior year at Kennesaw State University, majoring in English. It was Emmie’s dream to become an Editor. She was already editing dissertation papers at KSU. She was an avid reader and often called a bookworm. Emmie enjoyed traveling the world. Among her favorite places were Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Fiji, and the Bahamas. She loved God and her church, Christ Chapel in Zebulon.
Emmie was preceded in death by her Big Daddy and her Uncle Ronny Fields.
She is survived by her parents: Marie and Chris Fields of Milner; sisters and a brother: Raven Paige Fields of Milner, Hannah Coley of Molena and Dakota Gordy of McDonough; grandparents: Janie Ward of Milner, and Linda and Steve Chadwick of Griffin; many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 16, at 11:00 a.m., in Christ Chapel Church. Pastor Billy Smith will officiate. Burial will follow in Moody Memorial Gardens.
Friends may visit the family on Sunday, August 15, 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., at the funeral home.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.