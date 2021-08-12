Mr. Arthur Neal French, 85, of Zebulon, died Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at his home.
Mr. French was born in Edwards, IL on October 11, 1935, a son of the late James Leonard and Nora Jane Lafollette French. He served his country honorably in the U. S. Army during the Korean War and was a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne Division.
After his discharge from the Army Mr. French moved to Thomaston in 1957. He married the late Wynette Boyt French in 1958. He was employed with the
Atlanta Gas Light Company and was the office manager when he retired. After the death of his first wife he married the late Rachel Ann Hammock French in 2008.
Mr. French earned a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration from Mercer University. He loved to play golf and loved to travel.
Mr. French was a member of the North Church Street Church of Christ in Thomaston.
Mr. French is survived by his daughter, Kim (Eddie) Mason of Thomaston, and his son, Jim French of Fort Myers, FL; a brother, Warren French of Brimfield, IL; six grandchildren, Kelli (Ricky) Marker of Waxhaw, NC, Mari-Beth (John) Hagin of Buena Vista, Alicia (Ron) Adams of Griffin, Leann (Brent) Terry of Williamson, Michelle (Luke) Harmsen of Forsyth, and Clint Shaw; and numerous great grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Dean French, and his sister, Georgia Weaver.
Graveside funeral services for Mr. French will be held on Friday, August 13, 2021 at 10 AM in Upson Memorial Gardens with Monty Eason and Chaplain Jack Landham officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor's choice.
Fletcher-Day Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.fletcherdayfuneralhome.com