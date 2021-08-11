Mr. Lloyd E. May, age 64 of Williamson, passed away on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. Lloyd was born in Cirencester, England on June 11, 1957 and was married to Sandy Jo, who preceded him in death.
Lloyd was a trusted, respected and fair appraiser in Georgia for over 20 years, mentoring several others in the field. For the past few years, he also drove a school bus for Pike County Schools and was endeared by the students in his charge. He was a loving and caring husband, father, son, brother and friend to all in the surrounding community. Lloyd loved the beach and the mountains and was often taking his family to visit the beaches of Florida or the hills of Tennessee. He had a zest for life and was always up to traveling and seeing the world.
Survivors include his four sons, Joshua (Crystal) Snyder of Griffin, Adam (Jennifer) Snyder of Pike County, Philip (Jennifer) May of Crofton (MD) and Matthew (Rose) Snyder of Griffin; grandchildren, Stormy, Aiden, Elijah, Makenzie, T.J., Kaci, Kami, Kaiden, Kason, Cameron, Christopher, Natalie, Kolton, and Harmony; his mother, Sheila May; siblings, Bryan, Mike, and Debbie; several nieces and nephews.
A private visitation and interment will be arranged by Conner-Westbury Funeral Home for immediate family; a public celebration of life (Luau for Lloyd) will be held at Christ Chapel on Saturday, August 14, 2021 from 10:30 am -1:30 pm.
Conner-Westbury Funeral Home, 1891 W. McIntosh Rd, Griffin is in charge of arrangements.
Please join the family and friends in honoring the life of Lloyd E. May by visiting www.conner-westburyfuneralhome.com to post your tributes and memories.