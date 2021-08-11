Richard Knotts of Concord, GA passed away peacefully in his sleep on August 9, 2021 at Harbor View in Thomaston, Ga. He was 82 years old. He was raised in West Virginia.
Dick was a Navy veteran who loved cars, tools and collecting both. He loved growing vegetables and gave away half of what he grew. He hardly missed a day to bountifully feed the birds, sit on his swing or usher for his church, Concord Methodist on Sunday.
Richard Knotts
