Richard Knotts

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Death Notices
Wednesday, August 11. 2021
Richard Knotts of Concord, GA passed away peacefully in his sleep on August 9, 2021 at Harbor View in Thomaston, Ga. He was 82 years old. He was raised in West Virginia.
Dick was a Navy veteran who loved cars, tools and collecting both. He loved growing vegetables and gave away half of what he grew. He hardly missed a day to bountifully feed the birds, sit on his swing or usher for his church, Concord Methodist on Sunday.

He was preceded in death by his parents Arthur and Genevieve Knotts, brother Art and wife Jean.

He is survived by his sister Marge (Butch) Hayes of West Virginia, brothers Jim (Linda) Knotts of Florida, Charles (Lisa) Knotts of Ohio, children Jack (Kay) Stauffer of Ohio, Jill (George) Buynak of Ohio, Dean Stauffer of Georgia, Nancy Stauffer of Concord, six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be planned by the family for a later date.

John 14:27.
