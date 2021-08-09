Othel Rochelle “Shelley” Deering II, went to be with his Lord and Savior on August 2, 2021, at the age of 86 years at Seasons Hospice in Cumming, Georgia. He was born in Fort Monmouth, New Jersey and graduated from Florida Southern College in 1957 with a degree in business. Soon after he became a second-generation pilot with Eastern Airlines in 1966 and later became a captain. Shelley retired from Eastern Airlines in 1989 and settled in Williamson Georgia in 1990. He lived in Williamson for 26 years before moving to Duluth Georgia.
Shelley was a dedicated husband and father to two children. He loved singing, playing the guitar and was a member of several barbershop quartets that competed nationally in the 1960s and 1970s. He performed on his own local TV show, the Grand Ole Opry, and the Jackie Gleason show. Shelley passion for flying landed him a fly-in community in Williamson Georgia where he was able to fly his airplanes. He loved golf and as a hobby he assembled his own golf clubs. He was a motorcycle enthusiast and took many cross-country trips with his wife and friends. Shelley loved camping and hunting and participated over the decades in many memorable hunting trips. He became “Grandy” to four loving grandchildren and brought them many years of entertainment and lots of laughter & love. Shelley continued to share his voice with other seniors in his community while living in Duluth and even with children at a local public library well into his fight with Alzheimer’s and he performed as a duo known as “Senior Moments.” His last songs were recorded only a few weeks before finishing his journey.
Surviving is his daughter Dana Runyon, of Peachtree Corners, GA.; his second love of his life, Georgia Rogers; grandchildren, Kaylie Pape-Semrad, Cameron Pape, Kendall Runyon Fuller, and Emma Runyon; great-grandchildren Liam Pape, and Ilah & Elliott Semrad. In addition to his two parents, Mr. Deering is predeceased by his first love, wife Patsy Johnson Deering and his son David Keith Deering.
Bill Head Funeral Home Duluth GA is assisting the family with arrangements. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at 11:00 AM at the Perimeter Church Day Chapel. Memorial donations can be made to any Alzheimer’s Association.