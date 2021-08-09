Jerry Colwell went home to be with the Lord on August 7, 2021. Born and raised in Pike County, Jerry always loved the place he called home. He was a people-focused person who loved to laugh. Jerry owned several businesses getting his start with Middle Georgia Water Systems and held many civic involvements and church affiliations, but he is probably most known for his charitable and generous heart. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, and grandfather, a trusted and loyal friend, and a generous and gracious man.
Jerry Clifford Colwell was born in Pike County on September 10, 1949, to J.C. Colwell Jr. and Ann S. Colwell. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Rae Ann Hitson, brother-in-law Travis Hitson, and his beloved wife Kaye C. Colwell.
He is survived by his loving wife, Sara Beth Colwell, his sister Kay Guy (Al), and his brother Dan Colwell (Nancy). Jerry was blessed by his children, Karri Anne Colwell, Kayla McLeRoy (Dee), Kevin Colwell (Natalie), Shane Turner (Shannon), Shannon Mullinax (Bert), and Trent Turner (Kristin), fourteen grandchildren, Emily Colwell, Kade McLeRoy, Marlee Colwell, Levi Colwell, Camryn Turner, Cole Turner, Abigail Carter (Blaze), Holly Turner, Turner Mullinax, Carter Mullinax, Lily Turner, Cashton Turner, and Conner Turner, and one great-grandson, Aiden Carter. Jerry is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends.
Jerry Colwell was greatly loved, and he will be missed greatly by all who loved him.
In remembrance of Jerry’s life, the family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider making a donation to Be the Light Campaign at Christ Chapel Church in Zebulon, Georgia, in his memory.
Friends may visit the family on Monday, August 9, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Christ Chapel Church in Zebulon. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, August 10, 11:00 a.m., at the church.
Burial will follow in Moody Memorial Gardens in Zebulon.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.