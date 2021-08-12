By Brooklyne Wassel
Pike County Extension Agent
UGA Extension Pike and Spalding Counties hosted the inaugural Citizen Science Academy on June 23 at the UGA Griffin Research and Education Garden. The event sought to teach educators and those passionate about science about the incredible citizen science projects that are offered locally, state-wide, and nationally. The program featured classroom sessions which introduced different projects in the morning including Community Collaborative Rain, Hail, and Snow Network (CoCoRaHS), Invasive Species Monitoring, Great Georgia Pollinator Census and Georgia Adopt-A-Stream.
Michelle and Heidi Walden search for invasive species in the UGA Griffin Research and Education Garden.
Citizen Science Academy - a success!
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks