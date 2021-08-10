Pirates ready for Friday opener

The Pirates football team is ready to hit the gridiron in their first home game this Friday against Whitewater with kickoff at 7:30 p.m.
“We are returning 17 seniors in total and eight of them are returning starters - Trenton Lackey DB, Harrison Edge OLB, Lautic Fordham LB, Jesse Hammond LB, Wyatt Cochran LB, Caleb Greene OL, Jackson Jeffcoat OL, Brody Sullivan DL,” said head coach Brad Webber. “The schedule to me is the toughest AAA Region in the state. It consists of Peach County, Crisp County, Mary Persons, Upson Lee, Jackson, Central Macon and Americus.
Week in and week out there are tough games. You throw in our non region games with Lamar and Spalding and it is a challenging schedule, but I’m confident our boys are up for the challenge.”
The team have been working together since December and competed against each other in the annual weight lifting and combine competition in April followed by the start of spring practice. The Pirates started preseason workouts in May and put in work four days a week.
“We did five 7 on 7 passing games, and two 11 on 11 padded camps this summer as well. After the struggles last year with Covid we have finally been able to get them in the weight room on a regular basis and do all the things necessary for them to be successful,” said coach Webber. “It is a great group chemistry wise, work ethic wise and a number of them played a lot of football last year. I think they have a chance to be a really good football team.”
Coach Webber said the team has had a ton of support from superintendent Dr. Michael Duncan, PCHS principal Kevin Huffstetler, athletic director James Stanford as well as tremendous support from the Touchdown Club led by Eric McLeRoy, Holley Jeffcoat, Ashley Greene and Liz Fordham who have worked hard to raise money and secure pre and post game meals and all the organization that goes into preparing for the season.
“Between the school district and the Touchdown Club we were able to get every player the new Schutt F7 helmet which we are super excited about,” said coach Webber. “We have had a few changes with the coaching staff. Craig Chatman has been hired to coach RBs and QBs. His father Carlton Chapman will coach WRs and Adam Collins is coaching the OL. Dylan Parker has moved from RBs to DL coach. Bryan Holley is returning as our OC and John Kovzel is returning as our DB coach.”
Seniors on the 2021 football team include #3 Trenton Lackey, #4 Jacob Hammond, #5 Quindarius Harris, #6 Austin Lewis, #7 Blayne Patterson, #9 Harrison Edge, #12 Michael Matthews, #13 Dalton Gales, #15 Lautic Fordham, #20 Jesse Hammond, #29 Wyatt Cochran, #46 Dylan Simms, #52 Matt Burge, #53 Caleb Greene, #66 Jackson Jeffcoat, #74 Brody Sullivan and #75 Isaac Ison.
Juniors on the team include #10 Gage Lee, #14 Lain Fordham, #23 Lane Woodward, #30 Jakilen King, #34 Austin Lee, #36 Jackson Coates, #38 Brady Palmer, #40 Rylee Gordon, #45 Ozzie O’Steen, #47 Milow Alverson, #50 Bailey Powers, #51 Thomas Luger, #54 Carter Steele, #55 Alan Smith, #67 Kevin Godwin, #72 Landon Karoffa, #73 Nick Otis, #76 Alex Adams and #77 Brayden Pilkenton.
Sophomores on the team include #2 Luke Moon, #8 Cameron Tuggle, #11 Elijah Moore, #18 Kyle Keese, #21 Tyson Clark, #22 Jake Gilpin, #25 Haydyn Littleton, #26 Kasun Patterson, #27 Brady Daniels, #28 Jordan Thompson, #31 Robert Chambley, #39 Hendrick Smith, #42 Jack Barron, #43 Kyle Nixon, #56 Landon Goodman, #57 Geoffrey Ruddick, #60 Philip Smith, #61 Steven Blake, #64 Tony Harper, #65 Andrew Hood, #81 Braydin Ridgeway and #82 Cameron Sweat.
Freshmen on the team include #1 Kip Bryant, #16 Owen Hammett, #19 Bryce Sammons, #33 Zane Bristol, #35 Joseph Beal, #41 Caleb Hartley, #44 Jalil Goss, #48 Hunter Carroll, #49 Jacob Levin, #58 Ian White, #59 Dakota House, #62 John David Roth, #63 Wyatt Leatherman, #70 Austin Gean, #71 Jake Otis, #78 Dakota Headley and #83 Ty Brown.