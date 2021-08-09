Dee Parrott

Dianne Carter Parrott might have been her legal name, but she was much better known as “Mama Dee” to her loving husband Greg, “Mom” to her two sons Matt and Blake, “Nonnie” to her grandbabies Irie, Grayson, and Oakes, but most people knew her as “Miss Dee”. She lived for putting smiles on the faces of anyone she met and that made them feel like family. Her biggest joys were being at the ball field with her boys, Fresh Air Friday’s with her Big Daddy, and enjoying a Christmas Hallmark movie, regardless if the plots were the same.
Dee isn’t survived by anyone, she won the race! Instead, she is up in Heaven preparing one amazing meal with her Mom for the rest of us down here. This includes her husband Greg Parrott, son Matt Still (and his wife Ginny), son Blake Parrott, sisters Debora Avery, Cheryl Casarow, Kerrie Monti, and Terry Ivie, father Dave Englett, and many, many friends.
A service to celebrate Dee’s life will be held on Saturday, August14, 2:00 p.m., at Christ Chapel Community Church in Zebulon. Pastor Billy Smith will officiate.
The family will greet guests after the service at the church.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.