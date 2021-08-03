By Mike Ruffin
Do you ever wonder where preachers get their sermons?
Your first thought might be “from God.” We probably hope that’s the case. Preachers probably hope so too. I remember hearing a story about two church members discussing their pastor’s sermon. One said, “It sounded as if he had been talking about it with God all week.” The other responded, “Maybe he had been.” It’s a good thing if a preacher’s sermons come out of her or his walk with God. People expect a sermon to be a word from God. Preachers want it to be.
Ruffin’s Renderings: Sermons
