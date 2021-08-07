Story of Timothy Coggins’ murder nominated for Emmy Award

The story of the tragic 1983 murder of Pike County resident Timothy Coggins and the investigation that resulted in the arrest of two suspects more than 34 years later was shared through “In the Cold Dark Night” on 20/20 last year and was recently nominated for an Emmy Award.
“We are so proud for the Coggins family and how unbelievably inspiring, strong, and supportive they are and always have been,” said Spalding County sheriff Darrell Dix. “Congratulations to Stephen Morse, Max Peltz, Cavendish Pictures, Lone Wolf Pictures and their crews for the outstanding job they did in bringing the story of Timothy’s death and the long fight for justice for him to life in such an impactful way. This fight was finished because of the incredible work by a combination of SCSO Investigators, GBI Investigators, Oscar Jordan, Clint Phillips, the Coggin’s family and so many others who were witnesses that came forward and were key in solving this murder. The big story is not about the documentary. It’s about right and wrong and fighting for people who aren’t here to speak for themselves, like Timothy, and getting closure and justice for them and their families.”
Timothy Coggins was violently murdered and found by hunters in a field off Minter Road in Spalding County on Oct. 9, 1983. According to the medical examiner, Coggins had at least 30 stab wounds and he was dragged by a chain behind a truck along Minter Road in the Sunny Side community north of Griffin.
The original investigation was closed after only two months. The family said they were scared into silence over his death and investigators said Gebhardt and others intimidated potential witnesses into silence. Coggins’ sister testified that her family was threatened on two occasions shortly after her brother’s murder.
Witnesses in the case said he was killed because Coggins had been dancing with a white woman at a club on the night he was murdered.
The cold case was broken wide open in 2017 as Bill Moore Sr. and Frankie Gebhardt were arrested and charged. In 2018, George Gebhardt was found guilty of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated battery, aggravated assault and concealing the death of another and sentenced to life plus 30 years in prison. Bill Moore Sr. pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and concealing the death of another and was sentenced to 20 years followed by 10 years of probation.
Special Agent Jared Coleman with the GBI and Capt. Mike Morris with the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office reopened the case in December 2016 and conducted hundreds of interviews.
Investigators used a Hydrovac system to excavate a well on one of Gebhardt’s property and found a white tank top, shoes, a chain and knife.
After the arrests were made in 2017, family members held a memorial service and placed a headstone at Coggins’ Pike County gravesite in December 2017. Those who knew and loved him and younger generations gathered, wearing shirts with his photo and ‘At Last ... Resting in Peace’ on them. Many wore purple - Timothy’s favorite color. They heard how Timothy walked younger relatives home to ensure their safety and that he had a charming smile and smooth dance moves.
“He always wanted to make sure everyone got home safely,” said his brother Tyrone Coggins. “This is confirmation to the family that 34 years later, Tim made it home.”