It's almost time for students to head back to class! Erin Tedford prepares her first grade classroom as she starts her sixth year of teaching.

BACK TO SCHOOL: Open Houses planned

Rachel McDaniel
Tuesday, August 3. 2021
Students in Pike County schools will return to the classroom on Tuesday, Aug. 10 and Open Houses are planned for students. Administrators are asking that no more than two adults attend with their students.

