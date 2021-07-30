Rachel French

Mrs. Rachel Ann Hammock French, age 70, of Zebulon, passed away July 28, 2021, at her home. She was born January 4, 1951, daughter of the late Merrell Grady Hammock and Jewell Willene Eilliott Hammock. Rachel grew up in Pike County graduating from Pike County High School in 1968. Early in her career she worked in the office of Dr. William King and then in the medical records department at Spalding Hospital. Later, she worked as a Claim Representative for the Social Security Administration, retiring after 30 years. She was a member of North Church Street Church of Christ in Thomaston and attended Ebenezer United Methodist Church in Barnesville for many years. Rachel enjoyed traveling, flowers and dancing. She was always a selfless and loving person.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Shaw and her step-son, Jerry Shaw.
She is survived by her husband: Neal French; brothers: Gary Hammock and Billy Hammock both of Zebulon; daughter-in-law: Sherry Shaw of Griffin; step-children: Kim Mason and husband Eddie of Thomaston and Jim French of Ft. Myers, FL; grandchildren and their spouses: Alicia and Ron Adams, Leeann and Brent Terry, Michelle and Luke Harmsen, Clint and Hannah Shaw, Kelli and Ricky Marker and Mari-Beth and John Hagin; nieces: Heather Rhodes and husband Kerry of Thomaston and Taylor Grace Bush of NC; great-niece: Dasia Jewell Rhodes; great-nephew: Dawson Gary Hammock; special friend: Tammy Greear of Thomaston; and many great-grandchildren and friends.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, August 8, 2:00 p.m., in the Ebenezer United Methodist Church, 1400 Highway 18 West, Barnesville, GA 30204.