Mike Johnson

Mr. Johnny Michael Johnson, age 56, of The Rock, passed away July 27, 2021, at his home. Mike grew up in Pike County, graduating from Pike County High School in 1983. He was a free spirit, loved life and lived it his way. He worked at Supreme Corp. in Griffin for several years. Mike enjoyed fishing and woodworking and his own business, Johnson’s Woodworking.
He is survived by his wife: Anita Chambers Johnson; parents: Johnny and Linda Johnson of The Rock; sister and brother-in-law: Terri and Eric Dawson of The Rock and their children, Hailey and her husband Patrick and their son Greyson, and John and his wife Hannah; brother and sister-in-law: Eric and Tracy Johnson of Zebulon and their children Virginia and Gill; step-daughter: Amber McCullough of Pike County and her sons J. B. and J. T.; step-son and his wife: Joshua and Michaela Moore of Forsyth; mother-in-law and step-father-in-law: Peggy and Gene Passmore of Griffin; brother-in-law and sister-in-law: Larry and Wendy Chambers of Pike County.
Friends may visit the family on Thursday, July 29, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held Friday, July 30, 11:00 a.m., in the chapel of Moody-Daniel Funeral Home.
