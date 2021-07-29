Remonia Ann Pait

Mrs. Remonia Ann Huff Pait, age 81, of Williamson, passed away July 28, 2021. She was born in LaFollette, TN, daughter of the late Clell Coakley Huff and Nell Marie Wyrick Huff. Remonia worked as a secretary at Bottoms Nursery in Concord for many years. She also had several other part-time jobs, but the ones she enjoyed the most were at Belk in Griffin and Barnstormer’s Grill in Williamson. Remonia could never pass up a yard sale and always enjoyed eating at McDonalds. She was a member of Harps Crossing Baptist Church in Hollonville. When asked how she was doing, she would always reply, with a big smile, “I’m fabulous.”
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Pait, brother, Clell Huff and two sisters, Jo Summey and Jean Elder.
She is survived by her children and their spouses: Terry and Robin Matlock of Senoia, Mark and Carol Pait of KY, Sandy and David Cook of Jackson and Dawn and Phil Gardner of NC; grandchildren and their spouses: Nick and Courtney Matlock, Ashley and Matt Mings, Jason Pait, Amanda Buck, Audrey Cook, Cameron Gardner, Chris Gardner, Amanda and James Blackwood, and Michael and Jane Fouts; great-grandchildren: Remi and Hunter Parker, Emerson and Callie Mings, Ben Buck, Troy and Mallory Blackwood, and Hollis and Lawson Fouts; sisters and brothers-in-law: Emma and Kenneth Clark of Williamson, and Louise and Dennis Davis of NC; brother and sister-in-law: Charles and Diane Huff of TX; special nephews: Kelly Chambers and Jeff Huff; and many more nieces and nephews.
Friends may visit the family on Sunday, August 1, 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home. A memorial service will follow at 3:00 p.m., in the chapel of Moody-Daniel Funeral Home with Pastor Chris Watson officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Kelly’s school, Pike Lamar Services, 210 Chaffin St., Barnesville, GA 30204, in memory of Remonia.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.