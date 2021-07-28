Mr. Wayne Douglas Shivers, age 84, of Williamson, passed away July 26, 2021. Wayne was born in Pike County, son of the late Elton Shivers and Talma Pritchard Shivers. He was a 1955 graduate of Pike County High School and DeKalb College. He was a veteran of the United States Army. Wayne worked as a Georgia State Patrolman for 27 years at Post 1 in Griffin, Post 34 in Manchester and Post 24 in Newnan, retiring as Sergeant. He was an active member of the First Baptist Church in Zebulon, where he sang in the choir. He enjoyed golfing, trips to the beach, and casinos. Wayne was also a long-time Mason.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Larry Shivers and Bill Shivers and his former wife, Linda Livingston Shivers.
He is survived by his children and their spouses: Kristal and David Dunn of High Falls, Wayne Shivers, II of Newnan and Kelley and Frank Bennett of Marietta; grandchildren: Rachel Dunn, Riley Dunn, Will Bennett and Landon Bennett; his former wife: Geri Proctor and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 29, at 3 p.m., in the chapel of Moody-Daniel Funeral Home with Dr. Ed Hoard officiating. Burial will follow in New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery in Zebulon.
Friends may visit the family on Thursday, 1:00 to 3:00 p.m., at the funeral home.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.