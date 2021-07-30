Qualifying for council seats upcoming

Qualifying for council seats in Williamson, Zebulon and Concord will be held in the coming weeks.
The city of Williamson is holding a special called election on Sept. 21 for the office of Post 5 city council member to fill the unexpired term of Brenda Bennett who resigned May 6. Qualifying for the Post 5 seat will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Monday, Aug. 2 to Wednesday, Aug. 4 at Williamson City Hall.
The city of Williamson will also hold a general election on Nov. 2 for the Post 2 and Post 3 council seats. Qualifying for those posts will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16 to Tuesday, Aug. 17 at Williamson City Hall.
The qualifying fee for Williamson council seats is $25 and the city clerk/qualifying officer for the city of Williamson is Karen Brentlinger.
The city of Zebulon will hold a general election Nov. 2 for the District 1, Post 1 seat currently held by William Thomas and the District 2, Post 2 seat currently held by incumbent Anthony Nalls. Qualifying will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 12 noon and 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 16-18 at Zebulon City Hall. The qualifying fee for council seats if $35.
The city of Concord will hold a general election on Nov. 2 for mayor, council seat Post 1 and council. If needed, a runoff election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 30. Candidates may qualify for the positions from Monday, Aug. 16 to Wednesday, Aug. 18 in the office of the city clerk at Concord City Hall from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day. The qualifying fees are $18 for mayor and $9 for council seats.
The last day to register and be eligible to vote in the November general election is Oct. 4, 2021.