Prayer Walk set for Saturday, Aug. 7

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Headlines
Tuesday, July 27. 2021
The annual School Prayer Walk for Pike County will start at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7 in front of the Ninth Grade Academy building on Highway 19 in Zebulon and all are invited to attend.

