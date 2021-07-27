/Unitedbank
Concord Post Master Evelyn Thompson is retiring after 23 years with the U.S. Postal Service. A celebration of her retirement will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, July 30 at the Concord Post Office.

Rachel McDaniel
Tuesday, July 27. 2021
After more than 23 years with the U.S. Postal Service, Concord Post Master Evelyn Thompson has announced her retirement. A celebration in her honor will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, July 30 and everyone is invited to stop by and wish her well in her retirement. She plans to spend more time with her husband Marcus Thompson, her daughters Porsha Thompson and Jasmine Brown and enjoy baking in her kitchen.

