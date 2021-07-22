Connie Martin

Ms. Connie Jane Malherbe Martin of Zebulon, passed away July 21, 2021. Connie was born in Columbus, Ohio, daughter of the late Charles Victor Malherbe and Sally Mae Clark Malherbe. Connie was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Griffin Ward. She was a homemaker while her children were young. Later in life, she earned her radiology technician degree from Southern Crescent Technical College and worked at Eagles Landing Family Practice for many years. Connie enjoyed keeping bees and working with her hands. She was an excellent and skilled woodworker.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Tom Martin.
She is survived by her children: Trisha, Jeremy Martin (Stephanie), Adam Martin (Shannon), Casey Martin (Rosie), Matt Martin (Miranda) and Sarah Martin (Darrin); 15 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, several brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews.
Friends may visit the family on Friday, July 23, 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., at the funeral home.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 24, 11 a.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Griffin Ward. A private family burial will follow.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.