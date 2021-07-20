By Mike Ruffin
ruffinml@gmail.com
My Good Wife and I moved to Macon a few weeks ago. At the time, I was in the last month of an interim pastorate in Stockbridge. I finished that assignment on the last Sunday in June. But Pastor Cyndi of the Barnesville First United Methodist Church extended gracious pastoral care to me by inviting me to preach there on the first Sunday in July, thereby letting us postpone for a little longer a process I really don’t look forward to: church shopping.
Ruffin’s Renderings: Church shopping
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks