Molena resident Ansley Resmondo was recently named Georgia Miss Amazing Jr. Teen 2021 and she will have the chance to travel to Nashville and compete in the National Miss Amazing pageant this summer.

Ansley Resmondo named Georgia Miss Amazing Jr. Teen 2021

Rachel McDaniel
in Headlines
Tuesday, July 20. 2021
Local resident Ansley Resmondo competed in the Georgia Miss Amazing pageant and won the title of Georgia Miss Amazing Jr. Teen 2021. Her competition included self introduction, formal wear, performing a dance for the passion presentation and judge interviews.

