B&D Ceramics in Meansville is continuing the legacy of Wanola’s Ceramics and other ceramics shops which date back to 1945 in Nebraska and their ceramics legacy is now continuing through new owners. The family business was recently sold by Bob Clark of Meansville to his son Brian Clark and is operated by Tina Ackiss.
Bob Clark of Meansville has owned and operated B&D Ceramics since 1985 and recently sold the business to his son Brian Clark. The shop has more than 14,000 molds and there is something for everyone to enjoy. They even have customers in seven different states.
Legacies left through ceramics
