Another death in Pike due to COVID-19

There have now been a total of 29 deaths in Pike due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. As of July 19, there have been 1,117 confirmed cases, 29 deaths, 15 probable deaths and 87 hospitalizations according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
A Forsyth business owner and former Pike County resident died of COVID over the July 4 weekend at the age of 58.
Jim Cody, owner of Interceptor Public Safety Products at 1110 Indian Springs Drive, died at Coliseum Hospital in Macon. Cody started Interceptor in 1994 in Milner. He wound up partnering with Mac Brown of Forsyth and they moved the business there in 2005. Interceptor outfits vehicles and other equipment for police and fire departments.
Brown said Cody, who was not vaccinated, came down with COVID about 8 weeks ago. Brown said that Cody had moved from his home in Williamson, Ga. to his second home at Lake Sinclair to recuperate. But Brown said his family couldn’t get him on the phone at Lake Sinclair and finally had to go get him and take him to the hospital.
Cody’s stepson Josh Huff told the Reporter he took Cody to the Coliseum emergency room. He said the doctor ordered Cody some Ivermectin. But Huff said that the chief medical director at Coliseum “slapped the doctor’s hand” and refused to allow it. Huff said he’s not happy about it.
“I think doctors are working inside of a political and financial box,” said Huff. Huff noted studies have shown Ivermectin is helpful for COVID patients but said top officials continue to say there haven’t been enough studies.
“There could be a lot more lives saved,” said Huff.
Brown said Cody continued to worsen and doctors took him off life support on Saturday.
Brown said Cody was cremated and said there may be a funeral at a later date.