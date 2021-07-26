/Unitedbank
/Eedition

Molena Police Chief Novin Darsey retires

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Headlines
Monday, July 26. 2021
Molena Police chief Novin Darsey recently retired and a farewell reception will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, July 30 at Molena City Hall. He has been with the MPD for nearly 8 years.

Please login or register to read the rest of this story.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2012 The Pike County Journal-Reporter