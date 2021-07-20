The Pike County 6U All Stars may be young, but they are tough and determined athletes already. The baseball team traveled all the way to New Orleans, Louisiana to compete in the World Series and brought home second place after playing 10 tough games.
The Pike County 6U All Stars recently brought home second place from the World Series played in New Orleans, Louisiana from July 7 to 11. Pictured are (front row l-r) Jase Stone, Rowan Basilici, Corbin Rice, Brycen Harrill, Casen Manley, Beau Mills (second row l-r) bat boy Athens Stephens, Brooks Stephens, Russell Elliott, John Wesley Hunt, Jamison Beckham, Koah Ivester, Beckett Buford (back row l-r) coaches Danny Stephens, Justin Ivester, Josh Rice and Garred Mills.
Pike 6U All Stars earn top spot in World Series
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks