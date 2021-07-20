/Unitedbank
/Eedition
The Pike County 6U All Stars recently brought home second place from the World Series played in New Orleans, Louisiana from July 7 to 11. Pictured are (front row l-r) Jase Stone, Rowan Basilici, Corbin Rice, Brycen Harrill, Casen Manley, Beau Mills (second row l-r) bat boy Athens Stephens, Brooks Stephens, Russell Elliott, John Wesley Hunt, Jamison Beckham, Koah Ivester, Beckett Buford (back row l-r) coaches Danny Stephens, Justin Ivester, Josh Rice and Garred Mills.

Pike 6U All Stars earn top spot in World Series

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Sports
Tuesday, July 20. 2021
The Pike County 6U All Stars may be young, but they are tough and determined athletes already. The baseball team traveled all the way to New Orleans, Louisiana to compete in the World Series and brought home second place after playing 10 tough games.

Please login or register to read the rest of this story.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2012 The Pike County Journal-Reporter