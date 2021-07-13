A long journey home: Family battles COVID-19

Bobby Berry and Stacy Berry were both diagnosed with COVID-19 on April 13 and she shared their quarantine and sickness experiences through social media. The couple was distancing from their two daughters in their home and coping well until Bobby started to have serious complications and had to be admitted to the hospital in Upson on April 20. From there, the family’s lives were turned upside down as he struggled to breathe and ended up being intubated and placed on the vent then transferred to Emory in Atlanta on May 4 to be put on ECMO, a last resort life support. The family was covered daily in prayers from family and friends and they credit his recovery and return home on July 1 to God’s grace and mercy.
“Bobby is a miracle. However, he has many months ahead of rehabilitation from COVID-19. All prayers and donations are so appreciated by the family. Please keep praying for continual healing,” said Christine Leigh who set up a GoFundMe account called Bobby Berrys Covid Battle to help with expenses accrued over the months of hospitalization.
Bobby’s son Jason, 22, and two daughters, Abby, 15, and Lauren, 13, greatly missed their dad and their mom as she spent a lot of time in the hospital with him. He was in the hospital for Mother’s Day, was intubated on their 17th wedding anniversary and also spent Memorial Day and Father’s Day in a hospital bed. They were finally able to see him for Father’s Day.
Things were especially scary for the family on May 20 when Stacy received a message from Emory doctors saying he was still alive but they were fighting for his life. He was placed on a chemical life support to give her time to come say good-bye to him.
“They called in palliative care to help me make decisions because his organs were shutting down. The staph and pneumonia were too aggressive and his body was rejecting the antibiotics, rejecting the vent and his kidneys had failed,” said Stacy. “That’s the day I prayed and the first time I heard God answer me - ‘He’s going to live. Proclaim it.’”
Stacy lost hearing and had complications from the COVID-19 virus as well but their daughters never tested positive or had any symptoms. Bobby spent more than 60 days in a hospital bed, at times surrounded by all sorts of machines, having to be placed on dialysis and at one time was thought to be having seizures. Through it all, the family never lost their sense of humor or their faith in God.
In one post, Stacy wrote, “He is literally surrounded by a dialysis machine, heart machines, breathing machines, X-ray machines. ‘It may look like I’m surrounded, but I’m surrounded by you,’” she said, quoting a popular Christian worship song.
The Berry family is known for their sense of humor and when nurses had to shave Bobby in order for the machines helping him breath to work more efficiently, he and Stacy agreed to let the nurse give him a mohawk and a mustache before shaving it all off. The Pike community surrounded their children and family with love and support and Christ Chapel hosted a prayer night for Bobby on June 21, just a week before he was able to leave the Warm Springs Rehabilitation Center and return home.
“While Bobby was in the hospital going two steps back and one forward, I allowed myself to feel the pain of uncertainty. Would my girls have their daddy walk them down the aisle? Would I be a 40 year old widow? But, after the pleading and many questions without answers, I would listen to many worship songs and remember that many were praying and fighting for us,” said Stacy. “This allowed me to rest in God, knowing He is good. He has equipped us for the next thing and we are surrounded by prayer warriors that brought peace and even joy in the middle of a true nightmare.”