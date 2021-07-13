Callista Clark makes People magazine

The everyday Pike County life of Callista Clark and her future musical dreams and aspirations were highlighted in a People magazine story released in July. While some life-changing events have happened over the past several months for Callista - including the release of her first five-song EP Real to Me, her first single It’s Cause I Am and the filming of her first music video - she feels like nothing has changed for her in her hometown.
“Everyone’s been really sweet and supportive,” she said. “When I’m home, I kind of forget I’m an artist sometimes.”
Her debut album is on the cusp of becoming a Top 30 album and her songs are being played on country radio and streamed across the nation and globe. Although she has dreamed of a career as a musician, she told People magazine she didn’t expect the notoriety to come so soon.
“I want to reach as many people as I can with my music, and I want to do as much as I can, which seems very vague, but for me, I just love music,” she said. “I love every side of it. So if that’s writing a song for another artist, I want to do it. If that’s having a number one for myself - oh my gosh! - I want to do it. I think my future is music and I’m ready to see it.”
Callista hopes to move to Nashville eventually and will undoubtably carry with her the sense of community and hometown values she has learned in Pike County. She will always carry with her the musical skills she learned while living in Zebulon. At just 17, she has taught herself to play ukulele, acoustic guitar, piano, bass, electric guitar, banjo and mandolin and she is currently learning keytar, a combination keyboard-guitar.
“I think I’m so ready for all of this. I am beyond excited about everything happening — and I’m about to have live shows again. And my song’s been on the radio, and people are going to know it and sing it back to me, which is crazy. Yeah, everything’s just happening, and I’m so thankful for it.”
For now she will continue to call Zebulon her home and enjoy her family, the beautiful outdoors, leading the songs at the church her grandfather pastors, hunting for her next fun fashion statement in nearby thrift stores and teaching herself how to play yet another musical instrument.